Overview

Dr. Ajay Bhargava, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Southwestern Medical Center.



Dr. Bhargava works at A J Bhargava MD in Lawton, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Esophagitis and Esophageal Motility Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.