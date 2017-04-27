Overview of Dr. Ajay Bindal, MD

Dr. Ajay Bindal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Bindal works at Bindal Neurosurgical Clinic in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.