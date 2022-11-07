Overview of Dr. Ajay Chitkara, MD

Dr. Ajay Chitkara, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Chitkara works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Port Jefferson in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Dysphagia and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.