Dr. Ajay Chitkara, MD
Overview of Dr. Ajay Chitkara, MD
Dr. Ajay Chitkara, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.
ENT and Allergy Associates - Port Jefferson1500 Route 112 Bldg 4 Fl 2, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 928-0188
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
Excellent procedure
About Dr. Ajay Chitkara, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1902818842
- New York Center For Voice and Swallowing Disorders|Ny Center For Voice And Swallowing Disorders, St. Lukes/roosevelt Hospital
- Georgetown Univ Hosp, Otolaryngology Georgetown Univ Hosp, General Surgery
- Georgetown University Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
