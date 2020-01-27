Dr. Ajay Dalal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Dalal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ajay Dalal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHAMPTON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Dalal works at
Locations
-
1
Sutherland Cardiology Clinic PC7460 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 763-0200
-
2
Methodist Healthcare Olive Branch Hospital4250 Bethel Rd, Olive Branch, MS 38654 Directions (901) 763-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dalal?
The office and nursing staff were exceptionally efficient. Dr. Dalal record over the He chart, came in, made it a point to listen to my concerns, respond, and explain what needed to be done. I was VERY impressed. I highly recommend this doctor. I never felt rushed or ignored.
About Dr. Ajay Dalal, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1770583239
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Health Sciences
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHAMPTON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dalal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dalal works at
Dr. Dalal has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.