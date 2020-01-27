Overview

Dr. Ajay Dalal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHAMPTON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Dalal works at Sutherland Cardiology in Germantown, TN with other offices in Olive Branch, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.