Dr. Ajay Dar, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.7 (46)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ajay Dar, MD

Dr. Ajay Dar, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University college of Medical science and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Reston Hospital Center and Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Dr. Dar works at Virginia Cancer Specialists in Reston, VA with other offices in Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dar's Office Locations

    Reston Breast Care Specialists
    1830 Town Center Dr Ste 303, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 437-6535
    Virginia Cancer Specialists
    44035 Riverside Pkwy Ste 300, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 239-7913
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Virginia Cancer Specialists - Reston
    1860 Town Center Dr Ste 460, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4819
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stonesprings Hospital Center
  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Nausea
Secondary Malignancies
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Nausea

Secondary Malignancies
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Nausea
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Leukemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anxiety
Arthritis
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bladder Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Breast Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Colorectal Cancer
Cough
Dehydration
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Erythropoietin Test
Esophageal Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Fever
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma Evaluation
Lymphosarcoma
Malaise and Fatigue
Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Pericardial Disease
Peritoneal Cancer
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Prostate Cancer
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reticulosarcoma
Skin Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Stones
Uterine Cancer
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Pharyngitis
Adrenal Gland Cancer
All Lymphoma
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asthma
Astrocytoma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Autoimmune Diseases
Bedsores
Blood Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Bone Disorders
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Brain Cancer
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer
Cellulitis
Cervical Cancer
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chordoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Eye Cancer
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gait Abnormality
Gallbladder Cancer
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Gum Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Heart Palpitations
Hemophilia
Hives
Hodgkin's Disease
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Indigestion
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Kidney Cancer
Leukocytosis
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Cancer
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Male Breast Cancer
Malnutrition
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Mast Cell Diseases
Maternal Anemia
Mediastinal Tumors
Medulloblastoma
Meningiomas
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 06, 2022
    Dr. Darr is top notch. He is caring, professional and knowledgeable. He always provides excellent care.
    About Dr. Ajay Dar, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215905286
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    • University college of Medical science
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ajay Dar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dar has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Dar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

