Overview of Dr. Ajay Dar, MD

Dr. Ajay Dar, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University college of Medical science and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Reston Hospital Center and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Dar works at Virginia Cancer Specialists in Reston, VA with other offices in Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.