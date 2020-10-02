Dr. Ajay Dave, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Dave, DDS
Overview of Dr. Ajay Dave, DDS
Dr. Ajay Dave, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Memphis, TN.
Dr. Dave works at
Dr. Dave's Office Locations
-
1
American Family Dentistry - Kirbe Quince2900 Kirby Rd Ste 12, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (904) 590-7951
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dave?
The staff was great. Very welcoming and friendly. The dentist was very nice and informative. I call him Doctor "D" he made me feel right at home and as if I was a friend. He provided excellent service and I will be coming here for all my future dental needs!
About Dr. Ajay Dave, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1992860613
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dave accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dave using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dave works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dave. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dave.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.