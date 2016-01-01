Dr. Ajay Dhingra is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhingra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Dhingra
Dr. Ajay Dhingra is a Prosthodontics Practitioner in West Hartford, CT.
Premier Dental PC12 N Main St, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 880-1687
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Prosthodontics
- English
- 1801133293
Dr. Dhingra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhingra accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhingra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhingra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhingra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.