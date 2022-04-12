Dr. Ajay Gaalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Gaalla, MD
Overview
Dr. Ajay Gaalla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Detar Hospital Navarro.
Dr. Gaalla works at
Locations
-
1
Dakshesh-kumar Parikh P A2104 Patterson Dr, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 580-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Detar Hospital Navarro
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gaalla?
Referred to Dr Gaalla for enlarged heart. This was my initial visit with wait time around an hour. Staff was friendly but the waiting area was dull and depressing. I was nervous but Dr. Gaalla made me feel at ease due to his great bedside manner, answered my questions in lament terms and immediately notified BCBS to get preauthorization for the tests I needed. Overall I had a positive experience and definitely feel my heart is in great hands!!
About Dr. Ajay Gaalla, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1104837772
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaalla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaalla works at
Dr. Gaalla has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaalla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaalla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.