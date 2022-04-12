Overview

Dr. Ajay Gaalla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Detar Hospital Navarro.



Dr. Gaalla works at Victoria Heart Vascular Ctr in Victoria, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.