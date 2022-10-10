Dr. Ajay Goyal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goyal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Goyal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ajay Goyal, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Springfield, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Suny - Downstate Medical Center|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Christ Hospital and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Goyal works at
Locations
-
1
New Jersey Bariatric Center193 Morris Ave Fl 2, Springfield, NJ 07081 Directions (908) 520-4270
-
2
Hoboken Office79 Hudson St Ste 301, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (908) 520-4269
-
3
RWJ - Somerset office110 Rehill Ave Ste 1100, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 520-4338
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Christ Hospital
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goyal has been a Godsend. He’s professional, kind, capable, informative & patient. Dr. Goyal took his time explaining EVERY step of the gastric sleeve process & answered EVERY question I had. He took his time with me as though I was his only patient. He’s an outstanding surgeon with a friendly & supportive bedside manner. My surgery went off without a hitch & he was certain to check up on how I was doing. I have NOT ONE complaint about him or the staff. I felt safe, cared for, heard, & highly satisfied. Thank you, Dr. Goyal. You are a lifesaver.
About Dr. Ajay Goyal, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery, Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla, New York|Westchester Medical Center
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- Suny - Downstate Medical Center|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goyal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goyal accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Goyal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Goyal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goyal has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goyal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goyal speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Goyal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goyal.
