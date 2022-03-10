Overview of Dr. Ajay Gupta, MD

Dr. Ajay Gupta, MD is an Other Provider in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Other, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Gupta works at Ajay Gupta, MD in Clifton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.