Dr. Ajay Gupta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Marion General Hospital, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital and Parkview Noble Hospital.
Fort Wayne Neurological Center2510 E DuPont Rd Ste 226, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 460-3100
- 2 7956 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-2416
Dupont Hospital2520 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 460-3100Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Kosciusko Community Hospital2101 Dubois Dr, Warsaw, IN 46580 Directions (574) 267-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Marion General Hospital
- Parkview DeKalb Hospital
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
- Parkview Noble Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Very friendly. knowledgeable great bed side manner.
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurology
