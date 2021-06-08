Overview

Dr. Ajay Harpavat, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / SAWAI MAN SINGH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.



They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.