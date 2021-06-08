Dr. Ajay Kalra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Kalra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ajay Kalra, MD
Dr. Ajay Kalra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Gulf Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Kalra's Office Locations
Surgical Specialists Of Southwest Florida6821 Palisades Park Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 936-8555
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kalra has taken care of me for over 10 years. He is an excellent surgeon and compassion Doctor. I totally have 100% confident and trust in him. He has the BEST bedside manner of any physician I have ever been to. I would highly recommend him to anyone. i am so very lucky to have found him.
About Dr. Ajay Kalra, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, French and Hindi
- 1942294343
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
