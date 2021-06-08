Overview of Dr. Ajay Kalra, MD

Dr. Ajay Kalra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Gulf Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Kalra works at Surgical Specialists Of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.