Dr. Ajay Kandra, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Corydon, IN.



Dr. Kandra works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Corydon, IN with other offices in Scottsburg, IN, Salem, IN and New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.