Dr. Ajay Kirtane, MD

Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Ajay Kirtane, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|Harvard Med Sch/Beth Israel Deaconess Hosp

Dr. Kirtane works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Kirtane's Office Locations

    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Disease
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Disease
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)

    Aug 18, 2021
    Dr. Kirtane is an extraordinary man. He is the whole package: brilliant, personable, solicitous. I count my lucky stars that this very special physician is my cardiologist ! I am super grateful I am in his care. Sincerely JFM.J
    John McHugh — Aug 18, 2021
    About Dr. Ajay Kirtane, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • English
    • 1780651497
    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|Harvard Med Sch/Beth Israel Deaconess Hosp
    • Univ Of California San Francisco|University of California At San Francisco
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ajay Kirtane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirtane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kirtane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kirtane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kirtane works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kirtane’s profile.

    Dr. Kirtane has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirtane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirtane. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirtane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirtane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirtane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

