Dr. Ajay Kumar, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Hackettstown, NJ. They specialize in Pain Management, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Bon Secours Community Hospital, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono, Newton Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.



Dr. Kumar works at New Jersey Advanced Pain Management Center in Hackettstown, NJ with other offices in Franklin, NJ and Matamoras, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.