Dr. Ajay Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ajay Kumar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They completed their fellowship with CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
Carolina Neurosurgery PA301 E Wendover Ave Ste 211, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 832-3088
Hospital Affiliations
- Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ajay Kumar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi
- 1962426817
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- St Francis Hosp|University of Pittsburgh|UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- St Francis Genl Hosp
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Counseling and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kumar speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods.