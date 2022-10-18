Dr. Ajay Kwatra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwatra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Kwatra, MD
Overview
Dr. Ajay Kwatra, MD is an Urology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Kwatra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Spring Creek Urology Specialists9305 Pinecroft Dr Ste 304, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (936) 226-6089
-
2
Spring Creek Urology Specialists1020 Riverwood Ct Ste 330, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 226-6088
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Planners, Inc.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kwatra?
This office is clean, precise, the staff is well trained and Dr Kratra is very knowledgeable, kind and trustworthy
About Dr. Ajay Kwatra, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1215024195
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School - Houston
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwatra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwatra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwatra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwatra works at
Dr. Kwatra has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwatra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwatra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwatra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwatra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwatra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.