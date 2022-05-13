Dr. Ajay Mangal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Mangal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ajay Mangal, MD
Dr. Ajay Mangal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Dr. Mangal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mangal's Office Locations
-
1
Allergy and ENT Specialists of Osceola3288 Greenwald Way N, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 490-1735Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mangal?
Excellent physician! Well rounded and very caring.
About Dr. Ajay Mangal, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1669706347
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati
- University Cincinnati|University of Cincinnati
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mangal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mangal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mangal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mangal works at
Dr. Mangal has seen patients for Deviated Septum, Enlarged Turbinates and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mangal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mangal speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mangal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mangal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.