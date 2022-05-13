Overview of Dr. Ajay Mangal, MD

Dr. Ajay Mangal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.



Dr. Mangal works at HCA Florida Osceola ENT in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum, Enlarged Turbinates and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.