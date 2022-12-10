See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Ajay Masih, MD

Pain Medicine
4.9 (191)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ajay Masih, MD

Dr. Ajay Masih, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with Buffalo Spine & Sports Med

Dr. Masih works at Center for Spine and Sports Rehabilitation Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Masih's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Spine and Sports Rehabilitation Medicine
    2080 Century Park E Ste 1501, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 581-1988
    Monday
    11:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • LACare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • PPO Plus
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 191 ratings
    Patient Ratings (191)
    5 Star
    (186)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 10, 2022
    Received excellent treatment today
    robert gutwillig — Dec 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ajay Masih, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013072537
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Buffalo Spine & Sports Med
    Residency
    • Northwestern Univ Med Ctr/ Rehab Institute of Chicago
    Internship
    • Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ajay Masih, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masih is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Masih has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Masih has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Masih works at Center for Spine and Sports Rehabilitation Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Masih’s profile.

    Dr. Masih has seen patients for Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masih on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    191 patients have reviewed Dr. Masih. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masih.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masih, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masih appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

