Overview

Dr. Ajay Mhatre, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Florida State University and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.



Dr. Mhatre works at Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.