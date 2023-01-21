Dr. Ajay Mhatre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mhatre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Mhatre, MD
Overview
Dr. Ajay Mhatre, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Florida State University and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida625 W Baldwin Rd Ste C, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 769-0329Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Was seen quickly. Dr. Mhatre reviewed my tests with me and spent the time to answer all of my questions and concerns. He also took my input on my preferences for the way forward regarding my heart care. Throughout he was fun and easy to talk to. A very comfortable visit.
About Dr. Ajay Mhatre, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235227133
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Diseases Fellowship, University of Florida
- University of Florida
- Florida State University
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
