Dr. Misra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ajay Misra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ajay Misra, MD
Dr. Ajay Misra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DEVI AHILYA VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MAHATMA GHANDI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Misra works at
Dr. Misra's Office Locations
-
1
Jason Kreiner MD1530 Front St, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 520-3053
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Misra is a caring and empathetic doctor. I have found him to be concerned with, and focused on listening to me, his patient about my concerns, fears and treatment. Dr. Misra takes the time to explain info in a non-medical manner. I’ve been a patient for over 20 years and will say, his care is amongst the best I’ve experienced relative to other doctors treating me during that period. His concern about my condition and its affect on family members is a rarity these days.
About Dr. Ajay Misra, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1508832148
Education & Certifications
- Cornell U|University of Southern California School of Medicine
- My Hosp/U Indore
- DEVI AHILYA VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MAHATMA GHANDI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
