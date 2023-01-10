Overview of Dr. Ajay Nangia, MD

Dr. Ajay Nangia, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They graduated from United Medical and Dental Schools Of Guys and St Thomas Hospitals and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Nangia works at The University of Kansas Health System in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS and Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.