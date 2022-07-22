Dr. Ajay Narwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Narwani, MD
Dr. Ajay Narwani, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences.
Locations
Specialty Pain Management3008 N Dobson Rd Ste 2, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 496-2699
Specialty Pain Management1466 W Elliot Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85233 Directions (480) 496-2699
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Narwani is good at his profession and treats you with compassion while keeping it real and will explain in laimans terms about any questions you or concerns on proceedure pending to mke you feel more secure in taking part of wht will make you feel better about the pain your suffering and its recovery.
About Dr. Ajay Narwani, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1750439824
- University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
- Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center
- University Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center
- Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Pain Medicine
