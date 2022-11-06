Overview of Dr. Ajay Nehra, MD

Dr. Ajay Nehra, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Nehra works at Montefiore Spine Center in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Peyronie's Disease, Polyuria and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.