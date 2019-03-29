Dr. Ajay Pabby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pabby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Pabby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ajay Pabby, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Pabby works at
Locations
Pionner GI Clinic1200 Airport Heights Dr Ste 210, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 667-7646Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Asuris Northwest Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Triwest
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pabby performed two endoscopy procedures on me during the past couple of months following Roux-n-Y bariatric bypass surgery. Both included biopsies of my esophagus and dilations of both the jejunum-pouch anastomosis and my esophagus. The dilations completely resolved swallowing issues I was having. I found Dr. Pabby to be highly professional and courteous. He is an outstanding Gastroenterologist. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Ajay Pabby, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh
- Boston City Hospital
- Boston Med Center
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pabby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pabby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pabby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pabby works at
Dr. Pabby has seen patients for Gastritis, Dysphagia and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pabby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pabby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pabby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pabby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pabby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.