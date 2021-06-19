Overview of Dr. Ajay Patel, MD

Dr. Ajay Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Birmingham Gastroenterology in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.