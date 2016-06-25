Overview of Dr. Ajay Patel, MD

Dr. Ajay Patel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Interventional Spine Center Inc. in Downey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, Chronic Neck Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.