Overview of Dr. Ajay Reddy, MD

Dr. Ajay Reddy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Ajay P Reddy MD in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.