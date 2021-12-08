Overview

Dr. Ajay Sangal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Henry Ford Hospital and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.



Dr. Sangal works at Muskogee Digestive Center in Muskogee, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.