Dr. Ajay Sangal, MD
Dr. Ajay Sangal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Henry Ford Hospital and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.
Muskogee Digestive Center Inc.384 S 33rd St Ste B, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 682-0700
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Sandal is a very good doctor I trust him with my health have been going to him for years and he is a awesome doctor
About Dr. Ajay Sangal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1770579989
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Sangal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sangal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sangal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sangal has seen patients for Esophagitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sangal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sangal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sangal.
