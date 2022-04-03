Overview of Dr. Ajay Sehgal, MD

Dr. Ajay Sehgal, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area, Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi and Christus Spohn Hospital Kleberg.



Dr. Sehgal works at Coastal Bend Cancer Center in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bleeding Disorders, Anemia and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.