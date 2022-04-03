Dr. Ajay Sehgal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sehgal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Sehgal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ajay Sehgal, MD
Dr. Ajay Sehgal, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area, Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi and Christus Spohn Hospital Kleberg.
Dr. Sehgal works at
Dr. Sehgal's Office Locations
-
1
Coastal Bend Cancer Center1625 Rodd Field Rd Ste 100, Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Directions (361) 201-6449Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
- Christus Spohn Hospital Kleberg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sehgal?
WHEN I WAS DIAGNOSED WITH CANCER DR. SEHGAL WAS MY DOCTOR. HE WAS WONDERFUL, AFTER THE TREATMENT WAS OVER I GAVE HIM A THANK YOU CARD. WHEN I GAVE HIM THE ENVELOPE HE ASKED ME WHAT IT WAS, I SAID A CARD, HE ASKED ME IF THERE WAS ANY WHITE POWDER IN IT, I SAID NO AND IT'S NOT TICKING EITHER. HE HAS A WONDERFUL DRY SENSE OF HUMOUR. I HOPE IF I EVER NEED A DR FOR CANCER THAT I GET HIM, LOVE THIS GUY.
About Dr. Ajay Sehgal, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1164529806
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sehgal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sehgal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sehgal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sehgal works at
Dr. Sehgal has seen patients for Bleeding Disorders, Anemia and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sehgal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sehgal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sehgal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sehgal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sehgal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.