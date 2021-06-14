Dr. Ajay Seth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Seth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ajay Seth, MD
Dr. Ajay Seth, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in North Canton, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seth's Office Locations
- 1 7442 Frank Ave Nw, North Canton, OH 44720 Directions (330) 455-5367
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seth?
Dr Seth recently did complete rotator cuff surgery on me. I couldn’t be happier. He is a wonderful Doctor, very friendly and professional. I would recommend him to anyone. It hasn’t even been 3 months and I’m back to work and feeling great! He was never rude to me and was always ready to answer any questions I had. I don’t know what these other people are talking about. It doesn’t sound like him at all
About Dr. Ajay Seth, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1689662843
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seth has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Seth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.