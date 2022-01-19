Overview of Dr. Ajay Sood, MB BS

Dr. Ajay Sood, MB BS is a Neurology Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Sood works at Kathy Kujawa MD in Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.