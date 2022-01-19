Dr. Ajay Sood, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Sood, MB BS
Overview of Dr. Ajay Sood, MB BS
Dr. Ajay Sood, MB BS is a Neurology Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Sood works at
Dr. Sood's Office Locations
Alexian Bros Neurosciences Institute800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 610, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 981-3630Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ajay Sood, MB BS
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1821220856
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
- Neurology
