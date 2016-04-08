See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Ajay Sood, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.0 (9)
Overview

Dr. Ajay Sood, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.

Dr. Sood works at Charleston Pediatrics in Charleston, SC.

Locations

    Charleston Pediatrics
    Charleston Pediatrics
198 Rutledge Ave Ste 1, Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 469-1608

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 08, 2016
    We have seen many doctors trying to help us with a child with ADHD. Dr. Sood has been very helpful and was very direct with what we need to do to help our child prepare for life, and how to deal with today.
    Lauren in Mt.Pleasant, SC — Apr 08, 2016
    About Dr. Ajay Sood, MD

    Specialties
    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1881803641
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sood accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sood works at Charleston Pediatrics in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Sood’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

