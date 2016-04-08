Dr. Sood accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ajay Sood, MD
Overview
Dr. Ajay Sood, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Dr. Sood works at
Locations
Charleston Pediatrics198 Rutledge Ave Ste 1, Charleston, SC 29403 Directions (843) 469-1608
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
We have seen many doctors trying to help us with a child with ADHD. Dr. Sood has been very helpful and was very direct with what we need to do to help our child prepare for life, and how to deal with today.
About Dr. Ajay Sood, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1881803641
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sood works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sood.
