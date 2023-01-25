Dr. Ajay Srivastava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srivastava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Srivastava, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ajay Srivastava, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.
Family Orthopedic Association4466 W BRISTOL RD, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 733-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Hurley Medical Center
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wait time is reasonable. The staff is friendly and approachable. Dr AJ listened to and addressed my problems. Dr AJ asked questions about my problem. He listened to me and gave me the time to ask about his suggested treatments. Unlike with most other physicians you are treated as a partner in your health care. Dr AJ also has a sense of humor
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- McLaren Regional Medical Center
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
