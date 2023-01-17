Dr. Ajay Thakur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thakur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Thakur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ajay Thakur, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Indira Gandhi Med Coll and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Celebration410 Celebration Pl Ste 300, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Celebration
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been with Dr Thakur almost 20 years as a patient.. I literally trust him with my life. Understanding and caring individual. Will always trust his advice and care.
About Dr. Ajay Thakur, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Va/Va Commonwealth U
- SUNY
- SUNY
- Indira Gandhi Med Coll
Dr. Thakur has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thakur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thakur has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thakur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thakur speaks Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Thakur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thakur.
