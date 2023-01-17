Overview

Dr. Ajay Thakur, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Indira Gandhi Med Coll and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Thakur works at AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Celebration in Celebration, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

