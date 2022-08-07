Dr. Varanasi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ajay Varanasi, MD
Dr. Ajay Varanasi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Tampa Bay Endocrinology Center5775 5th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (262) 439-9240
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Dr Varanasi is an amazing doctor! I never felt more comfortable and taken care of than I have under his care. I’m thrilled to have finally met a doctor I can trust and someone I know will be there for me if I ever need anything. Doctors like Varanasi are hard to find and I’m so glad he’s now a part of my healthcare.
About Dr. Ajay Varanasi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Arabic
- 1104982420
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Varanasi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varanasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varanasi has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varanasi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Varanasi speaks Arabic.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Varanasi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varanasi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varanasi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varanasi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.