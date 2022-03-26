Overview

Dr. Ajay Varma, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Manchester, U.K. and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.



Dr. Varma works at Gramercy Pain Center in Holmdel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.