Dr. Ajay Wanchu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wanchu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Wanchu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ajay Wanchu, MD
Dr. Ajay Wanchu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Portland, OR. They completed their fellowship with Sanjay Ganghi Inst Med Sci
Dr. Wanchu works at
Dr. Wanchu's Office Locations
-
1
Portland Arthritis and Bone Care Clinic10101 SE Main St Ste 2011, Portland, OR 97216 Directions (503) 261-6912Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Portland
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wanchu?
Dr Wanchu is a wonderful provider and always tries to help my pain. He also responds on the weekends and he has a warm and caring personality. I highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Ajay Wanchu, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Hindi
- 1528295557
Education & Certifications
- Sanjay Ganghi Inst Med Sci
- Sms Hosp India
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wanchu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wanchu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wanchu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wanchu works at
Dr. Wanchu has seen patients for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Osteoporosis and Raynaud's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wanchu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wanchu speaks Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wanchu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wanchu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wanchu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wanchu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.