Dr. Ajazuddin Shaikh, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajazuddin Shaikh, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ajazuddin Shaikh, MB BS is a Cardiology Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Liaquat Med Coll and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Shaikh works at
Locations
-
1
St. Joseph Physician Network611 E Douglas Rd Ste 208, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 232-5928
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of Bremen
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shaikh?
I have been seeing Dr Shaikh for several years... he saved my life. Great doctor
About Dr. Ajazuddin Shaikh, MB BS
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1225032626
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
- Liaquat Med Coll
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaikh works at
Dr. Shaikh has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaikh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.