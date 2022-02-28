Dr. Ajeet Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajeet Sharma, MD
Overview
Dr. Ajeet Sharma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oregon, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Sharma works at
Locations
-
1
Ajeet L. Sharma MD LLC2751 Bay Park Dr Ste 204, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 726-7070
-
2
Promedica Northwest Ohio Cardiology Consultants LLC2702 Navarre Ave Ste 310, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 725-6801
-
3
Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital2600 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 251-8983
-
4
Promedica Bay Park Hospital2801 Bay Park Dr, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 690-8569
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?
Dr Sharma is the most caring doctor I’ve ever known. He has cared for my dad for over 10 years. He’s very good at what he does and is very compassionate.
About Dr. Ajeet Sharma, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1528026093
Education & Certifications
- KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Tachycardia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.