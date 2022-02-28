Overview

Dr. Ajeet Sharma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oregon, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Sharma works at Ajeet L. Sharma MD LLC in Oregon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Tachycardia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.