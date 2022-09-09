Dr. Ajey Alurkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alurkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajey Alurkar, MD
Overview of Dr. Ajey Alurkar, MD
Dr. Ajey Alurkar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Alurkar's Office Locations
Omni Eye Services5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 817-0814
Northside Hospital1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 817-0814
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I lost 40% of my vision in my left eye.. he was very informative explaining what could be done to fix my issue long term and short term fixes we chose long term and after 8 months of treatment I was back to perfect vision.. I highly recommend seeing him.. He had even mentioned me getting a second opinion if I wished he was very up front no beating around the bush which I liked about him… The office was always busy he did schedule very tight appointments but I never felt like I was overlooked or rushed he knew what needed to happen on the day of the appointment and trained his team and students to treat us with respect as people and respect our time.. Every visit was very informative and on time… really hate he has moved on from Omni I have been waiting on him to land somewhere because I trust him more than I’ve ever trusted any doctor…
About Dr. Ajey Alurkar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1043431026
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hospital
- Lsu School Of Medicine, New Orleans
- Lankenau Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Ophthalmology
