Overview of Dr. Ajibade Adeladan, MD

Dr. Ajibade Adeladan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto.



Dr. Adeladan works at Highlands Behavioral Health in Highlands Ranch, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.