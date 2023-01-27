Dr. Aryangat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ajikumar Aryangat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ajikumar Aryangat, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Aryangat works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Endocrinology Specialists of North Texas3417 Gaston Ave Ste 980, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (469) 800-8020
-
2
Endocrinology Specialists of North Texas910 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (214) 823-6435
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aryangat?
Dr. Aryangat has been my endocrinologist for several years. Of all my many physicians - PCP, neurologists, urologists, dermatologists, etc. - Dr. Aryangat stands out as THE best doctor I've had in many years. Each visit, including today's, is informative, helpful, friendly - and fun! He has a great sense of humor. Dr. Aryangat is the ONLY doctor among countless who listens, analyzes, and treats with measurable results. I owe my excellent health to his expert care, and I actually look forward to my regular visits with him. Additionally, the lab techs here are the best. I'm a "hard stick," yet this team never misses, unlike the techs in my PCP's office who have injured me more than once. Please pass this review along as warranted. Thank you.
About Dr. Ajikumar Aryangat, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1407971856
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aryangat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aryangat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aryangat works at
Dr. Aryangat has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Graves' Disease and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aryangat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Aryangat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aryangat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aryangat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aryangat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.