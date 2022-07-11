Dr. Ajirioghene Igbide, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Igbide is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajirioghene Igbide, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ajirioghene Igbide, MD
Dr. Ajirioghene Igbide, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA.
Dr. Igbide works at
Dr. Igbide's Office Locations
Insight Physicians2006 Bremo Rd Ste 101, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 373-6904Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- TriCities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Visiting Doctor igbide is a great experience when someone cares about your condition. He listens very carefully and treat the problem. He cares about your condition.
About Dr. Ajirioghene Igbide, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Igbide has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Igbide accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Igbide has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Igbide has seen patients for Psychosis and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Igbide on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Igbide. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Igbide.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Igbide, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Igbide appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.