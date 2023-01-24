Overview of Dr. Ajit Nemi, MD

Dr. Ajit Nemi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Nemi works at Lotus Vision in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Chorioretinal Scars and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.