Dr. Ajit Singh Sandhu, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2.0 (10)
Map Pin Small Fremont, CA
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ajit Singh Sandhu, MD

Dr. Ajit Singh Sandhu, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.

Dr. Singh Sandhu works at Mowry Medical Group Inc. in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Singh Sandhu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mowry Medical Group Inc.
    680 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 790-1511
  2. 2
    Fremont Internal Medicine
    556 Mowry Ave Ste 200, Fremont, CA 94536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 796-0770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Ajit Singh Sandhu, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1306953724
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ajit Singh Sandhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh Sandhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singh Sandhu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh Sandhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singh Sandhu works at Mowry Medical Group Inc. in Fremont, CA. View the full address on Dr. Singh Sandhu’s profile.

    Dr. Singh Sandhu has seen patients for Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh Sandhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh Sandhu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh Sandhu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh Sandhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh Sandhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

