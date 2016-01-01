Dr. Ajit Singh Sandhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh Sandhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajit Singh Sandhu, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Mowry Medical Group Inc.680 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94536 Directions (510) 790-1511
Fremont Internal Medicine556 Mowry Ave Ste 200, Fremont, CA 94536 Directions (510) 796-0770
- Washington Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1306953724
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Dr. Singh Sandhu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh Sandhu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh Sandhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh Sandhu has seen patients for Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh Sandhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh Sandhu speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh Sandhu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh Sandhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh Sandhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh Sandhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.