Overview of Dr. Ajit Singh Sandhu, MD

Dr. Ajit Singh Sandhu, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Singh Sandhu works at Mowry Medical Group Inc. in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.