Overview of Dr. Ajit Shah, MD

Dr. Ajit Shah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Rutherford, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Ajit M. Shah, M.D. PC in Rutherford, NJ with other offices in Bloomfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.