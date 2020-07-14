Overview of Dr. Ajit Singh, MD

Dr. Ajit Singh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at AJIT SINGH, M.D. in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.