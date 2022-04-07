Overview

Dr. Ajit Tharakan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra University and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Tharakan works at Oklahoma Heart Institute in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.